Oct 3 (Reuters) - Pbf Logistics Lp

* PBF Logistics LP announces pricing of upsized offering of $175 million of additional 6.875 pct senior notes due 2023

* PBF Logistics LP - ‍ offering represents an increase of $25 million over aggregate principal amount previously announced​

* PBF Logistics LP- notes will be issued to public at an offering price of 102 pct of principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest from May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: