Aug 3 (Reuters) - PBT GROUP LTD:

* DECLARED A CAPITAL REDUCTION DISTRIBUTION OF 1.57 CENTS PER SHARE AS A RETURN OF CONTRIBUTED TAX CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍DIRECTORS HAVE REASONABLY CONCLUDED THAT COMPANY WILL SATISFY SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY TEST IMMEDIATELY AFTER DISTRIBUTION​