Dec 21 (Reuters) - Pbt Group Ltd:

* PBT GROUP - ‍GRANT THORNTON HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS COMPANY'S EXTERNAL AUDITORS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 REPLACING KPMG INCORPORATED​