BRIEF-PCI Biotech granted orphan drug designation from FDA for Fimaporfin

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pci Biotech Holding Asa

* Says the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) has granted Orphan drug designation to its lead product candidate, Fimaporfin, a drug that treats patients suffering from Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer)

* Says Orphan designation is a “significant regulatory milestone” and that it “supports further development of FimaChem in this indication and provides important development and commercialisation benefits” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)