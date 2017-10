Oct 2 (Reuters) - PCS Global Cyber

* ESTIMATES $125 MILLION INSURED LOSS FROM EQUIFAX DATA BREACH

* “THE ECONOMIC LOSSES OF THE EQUIFAX DATA BREACH ARE EXPECTED TO EXCEED THE INSURED”

* “OUTSTANDING COVERAGE ISSUES THAT HAVE YET TO BE RESOLVED MAY REDUCE THE LIKELIHOOD OF LOSS REACHING THE ESTIMATED $125MN FIGURE” Further company coverage: