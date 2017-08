Aug 3 (Reuters) - PCSB Financial Corp:

* PCSB Financial Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year earnings

* PCSB Financial Corp - ‍ net interest income increased $704,000 to $9.4 million for three months June 30, 2017,​

* PCSB financial corp - ‍net loss of $1.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* PCSB Financial Corp - ‍on non-GAAP basis company recorded net income of $1.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: