BRIEF-Pdc Energy Announces 2018 Capital Investment Budget Of $850 To $920 Million

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy Inc:

* PDC ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT BUDGET OF $850 TO $920 MILLION; 2018 PRODUCTION FORECAST OF 38 TO 42 MILLION BOE AND AN ESTIMATED YEAR-END LEVERAGE RATIO OF 1.6 TIMES

* PDC ENERGY INC - FOR FY18 ‍ANTICIPATES CAPITAL INVESTMENT BETWEEN $850 MILLION AND $920 MILLION

* PDC ENERGY INC - ANTICIPATE OPERATING IN A CASH FLOW NEUTRAL ENVIRONMENT OVER SECOND HALF OF 2018

* PDC ENERGY INC - OIL PRODUCTION TO ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 42 PERCENT OF TOTAL PRODUCTION IN 2018

* PDC ENERGY INC - PRODUCTION GROWTH OF ABOUT 25 PERCENT TO AN ESTIMATED 38 TO 42 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT IN 2018

* PDC ENERGY INC - 2018 FORECASTS AND PROJECTIONS INCLUDE ANTICIPATED CLOSING OF WATTENBERG ACQUISITION PRIOR TO YEAR-END 2017

* PDC ENERGY INC - IN 2018, COMPANY PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $480 MILLION IN WATTENBERG FIELD

* PDC ENERGY INC - IN DELAWARE BASIN, COMPANY PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $395 MILLION

* PDC ENERGY INC - PLANS TO SPUD APPROXIMATELY 153 OPERATED WELLS AND TURN-IN-LINE APPROXIMATELY 161 OPERATED WELLS IN 2018