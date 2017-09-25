FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade
September 25, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 23 days

BRIEF-PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc

* PDC Energy consolidates core Wattenberg position through Bolt-on acquisition and strategic acreage trade

* PDC Energy Inc - ‍to acquire certain assets from Bayswater exploration & production, LLC, and certain related parties, for approximately $210 million in cash​

* PDC Energy Inc - anticipates closing this transaction late in q4 of 2017 and funding acquisition with available cash and debt

* PDC Energy Inc- co estimates acquisition will add an incremental 240 gross drilling locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

