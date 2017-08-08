FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PDC Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.62
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 8, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-PDC Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc:

* PDC Energy announces 2017 second quarter results with 54 pct production increase to 8.0 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $275.2 million versus $20.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $212.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍production of 8.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 54 percent increase year-over-year​

* Qtrly ‍daily production of approximately 88,100 barrels of oil equivalent​

* Qtrly ‍oil production of 3.2 million barrels, a 62 percent increase year-over-year​

* ‍“we expect full-year capital to be approximately $800 million​” for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.