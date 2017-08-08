FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PDC Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.62
August 8, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-PDC Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PDC Energy Inc:

* PDC Energy announces 2017 second quarter results with 54 pct production increase to 8.0 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $275.2 million versus $20.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $212.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍production of 8.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 54 percent increase year-over-year​

* Qtrly ‍daily production of approximately 88,100 barrels of oil equivalent​

* Qtrly ‍oil production of 3.2 million barrels, a 62 percent increase year-over-year​

* ‍"we expect full-year capital to be approximately $800 million​" for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

