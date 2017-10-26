BRIEF-PDL BioPharma proposes to acquire Neos Therapeutics for $10.25 per share

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pdl Biopharma Inc

* PDL Biopharma proposes to acquire NEOS THERAPEUTICS for $10.25 per share in cash

* PDL Biopharma Inc - ‍PDL proposal is not subject to any financing conditions​

* PDL Biopharma Inc - ‍PDL proposal will remain outstanding for a period of fourteen days​

* PDL BioPharma Inc - ‍on June 23, 2017, PDL formally proposed to acquire Neos for $10.25 per share, a proposal Neos Board promptly rejected​

* PDL BioPharma Inc - ‍reconfirming proposal to purchase Neos Therapeutics for a cash purchase price of $10.25 per share​

* PDL BioPharma Inc - ‍following Neos’ dilutive financing at $6.25 per share, PDL maintained its $10.25 proposal to Board​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: