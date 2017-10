Aug 4 (Reuters) - PdvWireless Inc

* PdvWireless - FCC issued notice of inquiry related to co’s joint petition seeking to modernize portion of 900 mhz band from narrowband to broadband​

* PdvWireless - ‍FCC indicated that comments related to NOI must be submitted on or before Sept 18, 2017 and reply comments are due by Oct 18, 2017​