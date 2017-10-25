BRIEF-Peabody reports Q3 revenue $1.48 billion

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody reports earnings for quarter ended September 30, 2017
* Q3 revenue $1.48 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Peabody Energy Corp - Qtrly earnings per share attributable to common stockholders $1.47
* Peabody Energy - During quarter, generated positive operating cash flow of $239.6 million,paid about $135 million of chapter 11 exit fees and settlement costs
* Peabody Energy Corp - Qtrly EPS from continuing operations $1.49
* Peabody Energy Corp - Sees FY 2017 U.S. Operations costs per ton $13.85 – $14.25
* Peabody Energy Corp - Sold 52 million tons in quarter versus 52.8 million tons last year
* Peabody Energy Corp - Sees FY 2017 Australia operations - costs per ton $51 – $54
* Peabody Energy Corp - Continues to believe appropriate level of liquidity is approximately $800 million
* Peabody Energy Corp - Sees FY 2017 total U.S. sales volumes of 151 million short tons - 158 million short tons
* Peabody Energy Corp - Is evaluating alternative sources of liquidity to release cash currently tied-up as collateral
* Peabody Energy Corp - Targeting an additional $200 million of debt reduction by December 2018 with a gross debt target of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion over time
* Peabody - In remainder of 2017, sees modest easing in powder river basin sales volumes, partly offset by continued high level of australian shipments
* Peabody Energy-Seaborne thermal,metallurgical coal pricing remained well above prior-year levels in quarter on continued strength in china,supply constraints
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: