Sept 29 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: PEACH PROPERTY GROUP ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY, INCREASING HOLDINGS TO 4,870 RESIDENTIAL UNITS

* ‍PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR 273 RESIDENTIAL UNITS IN KAISERSLAUTERN AND SAARBRÜCKEN NOTARIZED​

* ‍NEW PORTFOLIO IS AROUND 94 PERCENT LET WITH ACTUAL RENTAL INCOME OF AROUND CHF 1 MILLION (EUR 0.9 MILLION) PER YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)