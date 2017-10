Oct 2 (Reuters) - PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: PEACH PROPERTY GROUP WITH FULL PLACEMENT OF ITS HYBRID CONVERTIBLE BOND IN THE AMOUNT OF CHF 59 MILLION

* ‍PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR FURTHER PORTFOLIO EXPANSION AND REPAYMENT OF LIABILITIES​

* ‍FURTHER ACQUISITIONS BEING PREPARED​

* ‍HYBRID CONVERTIBLE BOND CAN BE CONVERTED INTO SHARES AT A CONVERSION PRICE OF CHF 29.50 BETWEEN 16 OCT AND 30 DEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)