BRIEF-Peak Resorts Says Raising Funds For More Development Projects At Mount Snow Ski Resort

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Peak Resorts Inc:

* PEAK RESORTS INC - HAS BEGUN RAISING FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AT ITS MOUNT SNOW SKI RESORT - SEC FILING

* PEAK RESORTS - PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO COST ABOUT $94.0 MILLION AND CO INTENDS TO FUND PROJECTS WITH PROCEEDS FROM AN OFFERING AND LOAN FINANCING

* PEAK RESORTS - PART OF FUNDS FOR MOUNT SNOW DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS BEING RAISED VIA OFFERING OF LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS BY CARINTHIA RESIDENTIAL