Dec 6 (Reuters) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp:

* PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF ITS $35 MILLION SUBORDINATED DEBT OFFERING

* PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL - ON DEC 5 ,PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $35 MILLION FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE DEC 15, 2027