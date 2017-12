BRIEF-Peat Resources Announces Proposed Acquisition Of Belair African Metals SARL

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peat Resources Ltd:

* PEAT RESOURCES LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BELAIR AFRICAN METALS SARL, PRIVATE PLACEMENT, DEBT CONVERSION, APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTORS AND LAUNCHES CONFLICT-FREE COBALT PROJECT

* PEAT RESOURCES -‍ TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF BELAIR AFRICAN METALS FROM BELAIR MANIEMA FOR ISSUANCE OF 15 MILLION SHARES OF CO TO​ BELAIR MANIEMA

* PEAT RESOURCES - INTENDS TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED JV WITH NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION WITH RESPECT TO AN EXPLORATION PROGRAM IN DARGAVEL TOWNSHIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: