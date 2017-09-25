FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 25, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides second update on impact from Hurricane Irma

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables did not incur any material physical damage​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Laplaya Beach Resort & Club closed starting Saturday, following a mandatory evacuation order and remains closed​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Currently believes Laplaya Beach Resort & Club​ will reopen during Q4

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍Company does not believe that property damage or lost business at Laplaya was material​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

