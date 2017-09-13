BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides update on impact from hurricane Irma

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust provides update on impact from hurricane Irma

* Pebblebrook hotel trust - ‍has experienced no significant property damage or injuries at its two hotels located in Florida as a result of hurricane Irma​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍hotel incurred wind and water related damage from hurricane, but company believes this damage is not material​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍company does not believe there has been material property destruction to Laplaya resort ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: