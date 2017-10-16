BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust refinances its credit facility and term loans

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust refinances its credit facility and term loans

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍ amended and restated its $450 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and four term loans totaling $675 million​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍pricing on credit facility and term loans has been reduced, and overall terms and covenants have been improved​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍$450 million credit facility and $300 million unsecured term loan were extended to January 2023​

* Pebblebrook Hotel-prior $175 million term loan now consists of $65 million unsecured term loan maturing in 2022, $110 million unsecured term loan maturing in 2024​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍company’s $200 million unsecured term loan matures in 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: