BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.80
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 23, 2017 / 8:17 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.80

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍same-property revPAR in Q3 of 2017 declined 3.1 percent versus same period of 2016 to $229.68​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍“we remain cautious in our outlook for remainder of 2017 and will remain so until we see demand trends strengthen”​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees Q4 ‍adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.39 to $0.43​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sees ‍Q4 adjusted EBITDA $41.7 million to $44.7 million​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - co’s ‍189-room laplaya resort 7 club incurred damage from Hurricane Irma, which co estimates will cost about $12.0 to $15.0 million​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - estimates that due to disruption caused by Hurricane Irma, laplaya’s hotel EBITDA was reduced by $0.1 million in September​

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust - ‍anticipates approximately $5.0 million less of EBITDA during Q4 related to disruption caused by Hurricane Irma ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

