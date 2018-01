Jan 23 (Reuters) - Peekaboo Beans Inc:

* PEEKABOO BEANS ANNOUNCES $1.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT CO-LED BY CANACCORD GENUITY AND GRAVITAS SECURITIES

* PEEKABOO BEANS INC - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR THE US EXPANSION AND EXPANDING OPERATIONS IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: