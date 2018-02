Jan 29 (Reuters) - Peeks Social Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

* Q3 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.03‍​

* Q3 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WAS $131,430 AS COMPARED TO $118,145 FOR Q2 2018