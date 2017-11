Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa:

* PEGAS NONWOVENS ANNOUNCES CONVENING OF BONDHOLDER MEETING

* PEGAS SAYS BONDHOLDER MEETING TO VOTE ON AGREEMENT WITH MOVING SEAT OF COMPANY TO CZECH REPUBLIC

* PEGAS NONWOVENS SAYS BONDHOLDER MEETING TO VOTE ON RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING A TIME LIMIT FOR THE EXERCISE OF PREMATURE REPAYMENT RIGHTS