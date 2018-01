Jan 15 (Reuters) - Pegroco Invest Ab (Publ):

* ‍PEGROCO‘S SUBSIDIARY NORDISK BERGTEKNIK ACQUIRES COMPANY IN NORWAY

* - ‍SUBSIDIARY VESTFOLD FJELLBORING AS ACQUIRES 90.1 PERCENT OF SHARES IN SOGNDALEN FJELLSPRENGNING AS​

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO NOK 10.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)