Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd

* Says it completed sale of stake in two Shanghai-based packaging tape firm and Jiangsu-based agricultural equipment firm, for 256 million yuan in total

* Says it completed sale of stake in three rare earth materials firm, a rare earth development firm and Zhejiang-based equipment firm, for 183.3 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/g7o6Dc; goo.gl/1XWaFk

