Jan 17 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* ‍PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES $65 MILLION 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET WITH EXPECTED GROWTH OF 25 PERCENT IN EXIT PRODUCTION​

* ‍ANTICIPATED MAKE-UP OF 2018 EXPECTED AVERAGE PRODUCTION VOLUMES IS 22,500 TO 23,500 BOE/D​

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $65 MILLION​