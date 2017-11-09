FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pengrowth Energy posts Q3 average daily production 35,072 boe/d vs 55,137 boe/d
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 9, 2017 / 10:27 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Pengrowth Energy posts Q3 average daily production 35,072 boe/d vs 55,137 boe/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍Q3 average daily production was 35,072 boe per day, compared to average daily production of 55,137 boe per day in Q3 of 2016​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees FY 2017 ‍average daily production of 39,500 boe per day to 41,500 boe per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees FY 2017 ‍total capital expenditures of $125 million ​

* Pengrowth Energy - sees 2018 capital program of between $50 million & $60 million, to support annual production rate of 22,500 boe per day to 24,500 boe per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.