July 11, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp-

* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees ‍2017 average daily production 41,500 to 43,500 boe per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍olds/garrington area assets are expected to generate 2017 average daily production of 13,875 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees ‍2017 total capital expenditures $125 million​

* Pengrowth Energy - entered agreement with a private company owned by a large canadian life insurance co for sale of its olds/garrington area assets

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - purchaser of second Swan Hills sales package has indicated that it is unable to complete its financing for acquisition

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍has given notice of termination of sale agreement announced on march 20​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - Pengrowth will recommence its efforts to sell Swan Hills assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

