BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says Q3 revenue $806.2 million

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc-

* Penn National Gaming reports record third quarter 2017 revenue of $806.2 million and income from operations of $143.7 million, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $107.3 million, which exceeded guidance

* Q3 revenue $806.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $796.3 million

* Penn National Gaming Inc - qtrly ‍shr $8.43​

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees December quarter ‍net revenues$756.6​ million

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees December quarter earnings per common share of $0.17​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $764.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penn National Gaming Inc sees FY 2017 net revenues of $3.14 billion; sees FY 2017 earnings per share of $8.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: