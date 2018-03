March 1 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC SAYS CO WOULD RECORD AN ADDITIONAL $29.4 MILLION CHARGE FOR Q4 AND YEAR-ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 - SEC FILING

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING - WILL RECORD $29.4 MILLION CHARGE REGARDING PENDING TERMINATION OF VARIOUS DEALS IN CONNECTION WITH HOLLYWOOD CASINO JAMUL-SAN DIEGO