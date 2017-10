BRIEF-Penn Virginia announces closing of acquisition of Eagle Ford assets

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp:

* Press release - Penn Virginia announces closing of acquisition of Eagle Ford assets

* Penn Virginia Corp - co also announced that borrowing base under revolving credit facility increased from $200 million to about $238 million

* Penn Virginia Corp - ‍in connection with acquisition, company entered into a credit agreement for a new $200 million second lien term loan​

* Penn Virginia - used net proceeds from term loan, additional borrowings under co's revolving credit facility to finance Devon deal, related expenses​