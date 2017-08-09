FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 12:58 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Penn Virginia Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp-

* Penn Virginia Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q2 earnings per share $1.42

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penn Virginia Corp - ‍production reached 10,159 boepd in q2 of 2017, of which 74% was crude oil, an increase of approximately 8% over Q1 of 2017​

* Anticipates a decline in volume in Q3 compared to Q2 due to a delay in completion of eight-well "super pad" to late in q3

* Penn Virginia -expects total 2017 production volumes to range between 3.9 and 4.1 mmboe, or 10,600 to 11,200 boepd, with about 73% comprised of crude oil

* Penn Virginia Corp qtrly ‍total product revenues $36.3 million versus $37.2 million

* Says capital spending for full year 2017 is anticipated at $140 million to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

