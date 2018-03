March 7 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp:

* PENN VIRGINIA SAYS ON MARCH 1, CO ENTERED MASTER ASSIGNMENT, AGREEMENT AND AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* PENN VIRGINIA - ‍ AMENDMENT AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 12, 2016 TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $237.5 MILLION TO $340.0 MILLION​ Source text: (bit.ly/2oPNeHx) Further company coverage: