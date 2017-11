Nov 27 (Reuters) - Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd :

* PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. ANNOUNCES DUAL LISTING ON THE TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE

* PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD - ‍TRADING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OR ABOUT NOVEMBER 28, 2017 UNDER TICKER SYMBOL PFLT​

* PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL - ‍NO NEW SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK ARE BEING ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH ADMISSION TO TRADING ON TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: