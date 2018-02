BRIEF-Pennantpark Investment reports Qtrly Net Asset Value Per Share of $9.10

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Pennantpark Investment Corp:

* PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP Q1 SALES AND REPAYMENTS OF INVESTMENTS TOTALED $192.3 MILLION

* PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT - NET INVESTMENT INCOME WAS $14.2 MILLION, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $15.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016‍​

* PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP - QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $9.10