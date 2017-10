Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd

* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital - ‍ net investment income is estimated to have totaled between $0.30 and $0.33 per share for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017​

* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd - ‍net asset value as of September 30, 2017 is estimated to be between $14.08 and $14.11 per share.