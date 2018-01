Jan 3 (Reuters) - Pennine Petroleum Corp:

* PENNINE APPOINTS CAREY CHILLIAK AS ITS VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS IN ALBANIA

* PENNINE PETROLEUM CORP - ‍WARRANTS DUE TO EXPIRE ON JAN. 4, 2018 HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO EXPIRE ON MARCH 2, 2018.​