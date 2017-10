Oct 20 (Reuters) - Penns Woods Bancorp Inc:

* OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 WERE $0.66 FOR BOTH BASIC AND DILUTIVE‍​

* ‍BASIC AND DILUTIVE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 WAS $0.70 - SEC FILING

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $11.4 MILLION VERSUS $9.9 MLN‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zoYo9b) Further company coverage: