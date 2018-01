Jan 11 (Reuters) - Penns Woods Bancorp Inc:

* AS PER PRELIMINARILY ESTIMATE, CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS WOULD BE REDUCED BY ABOUT $3.7 MILLION IN Q4 DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* REDUCTION IN NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS REPRESENTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF ABOUT $0.79 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q4

* DOES NOT EXPECT FUTURE CASH EXPENDITURES AS A RESULT OF REDUCTION TO NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS Source text: [bit.ly/2qWliFw] Further company coverage: