BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services reports third quarter results
November 2, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PennyMac Financial Services Inc

* PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $250.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PennyMac Financial Services Inc quarter-end ‍book value per share increased to $17.20, up from $16.40 at June 30, 2017​

* PennyMac Financial Services - ‍at quarter-end, net assets under management were $1.6 billion, essentially unchanged from June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
