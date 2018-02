Feb 7 (Reuters) - Pennymac Financial Services Inc:

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES - ON FEB 1, CO THROUGH TWO OF ITS CONTROLLED SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF THE LOAN AGREEMENT, CO MAY BORROW UP TO A COMMITTED AMOUNT OF $407 MILLION

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - THE LOAN AGREEMENT IS COMMITTED TO FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Source text: [bit.ly/2E9hbIu] Further company coverage: