a month ago
BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering
June 27, 2017 / 9:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust :

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - company intends to apply to list series B preferred shares on New York stock exchange under symbol "PMT PRB."

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust-pricing of underwritten public offering of 7 million of 8.00 percent series B preferred shares for proceeds of $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

