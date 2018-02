Feb 8 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc:

* PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10.4 PERCENT TO $5.4 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00, REVENUE VIEW $5.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDED $243.4 MILLION BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM