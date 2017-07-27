FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Penske Automotive Q2 earnings per share $1.23 excluding items
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Penske Automotive Q2 earnings per share $1.23 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc

* Penske automotive reports record second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.20 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.23 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $5.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penske automotive group inc - qtrly automotive retail up 13.0% to 130,127 units

* Penske automotive group inc - board of directors increased dividend to its common stock shareholders to $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.