BRIEF-Penske Automotive: Q3 performance to be adversely impacted due to impact from hurricanes
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 28, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Penske Automotive: Q3 performance to be adversely impacted due to impact from hurricanes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc

* Penske Automotive comments on impact from hurricanes​

* Penske Automotive Group Inc says as a result of hurricanes, company’s Q3 2017 financial performance is expected to be adversely impacted

* Penske Automotive Group Inc - ‍hurricanes Irma and Harvey disrupted our operations in Florida, Georgia and Texas​

* Penske Automotive Group Inc - ‍certain operations expected to remain impacted for immediate future​

* Penske Automotive Group - ‍significantly impacted island of Puerto Rico, as power grid and communication systems on island have been severely damaged​

* Penske Automotive- ‍provided prelim estimate of impact on operations in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Puerto Rico from hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria​

* Penske Automotive Group Inc - ‍operations in Florida, Texas and Georgia are now operating at full capacity​

* Penske Automotive - ‍ currently estimates that storm-related losses will reduce earnings per share by $0.04 to $0.05 for three months ended Sept 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

