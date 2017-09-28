BRIEF-Penske Automotive: Q3 performance to be adversely impacted due to impact from hurricanes

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc
* Penske Automotive comments on impact from hurricanes
* Penske Automotive Group Inc says as a result of hurricanes, company’s Q3 2017 financial performance is expected to be adversely impacted
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - hurricanes Irma and Harvey disrupted our operations in Florida, Georgia and Texas
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - certain operations expected to remain impacted for immediate future
* Penske Automotive Group - significantly impacted island of Puerto Rico, as power grid and communication systems on island have been severely damaged
* Penske Automotive- provided prelim estimate of impact on operations in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Puerto Rico from hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - operations in Florida, Texas and Georgia are now operating at full capacity
* Penske Automotive - currently estimates that storm-related losses will reduce earnings per share by $0.04 to $0.05 for three months ended Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: