BRIEF-Penske Automotive reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.10
October 25, 2017 / 11:20 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Penske Automotive reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc -

* Penske Automotive reports record third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $5.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Increases securities repurchase authorization to $200 million​

* During Q3, operations in certain markets disrupted by several hurricanes which impacted ability to sell and service vehicles​

* Qtrly ‍retail unit sales increased 9.9 pct to 130,257​ units

* Qtrly ‍same-store retail revenue down 1 pct​

* Qtrly ‍same-store retail unit sales decreased 2.9 pct to 114,941​ units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
