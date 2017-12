Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* ‍PENSKE MEDIA CORP- CO AND WENNER MEDIA TODAY ANNOUNCED PENSKE MEDIA‘S STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN WENNER MEDIA, MAJORITY OWNER OF ROLLING STONE

* PENSKE MEDIA- ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​ Source text for Eikon: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )