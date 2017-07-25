BRIEF-Pentair Plc Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.37

July 25 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc

* Pentair Plc - second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.37 and adjusted EPS of $1.00

* Pentair Plc says company updates its 2017 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $2.47 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.50

* Qtrly net sales $1,265.3 million versus $1,301.2 million

* Pentair Plc - anticipates full year 2017 sales of $4.9 billion, or approximately flat on a reported and core basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pentair Plc says company expects third quarter revenue to be approximately $1.22 billion

* Pentair Plc - sees Q3 GAAP EPS guidance range of $0.80 to $0.82 and, on an adjusted EPS basis, a range of $0.91 to $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $4.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is targeting to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income

* Pentair Plc says separation of water and electrical businesses, remains on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2tVUmBR) Further company coverage: